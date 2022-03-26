Stormers hang on to edge Ulster in hard-fought URC clash

Ross Roche

A massively debateable decision with just minutes to go in the match saw the Stormers barely hold on for a 23-20 win over Ulster in their United Rugby Championship clash at Cape Town City Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

With just two minutes remaining in the match Ulster prop Callum Reid dived over to score to put the visitors in front for the first time in the game, only for TMO Quinton Immelman to call down and ask ref Gianluca Gnecchi to check a possible knock on.

After multiple viewings and much debate, the ref and TMO both agreed that the ball had been lost by Reid, which looked to be the correct call.

But whether the ball was knocked out of his hands by Stormers defender Hacjivah Dayimani hitting the ball or his hand then became the next talking point, with the decision again going the way of the hosts.

This allowed the Stormers to put in a huge scrum, clear up field and despite losing their lineout, eventually effect the turnover and kick the ball out to survive after Ulster had completely dominated the second half.

At the start of the match the Stormers got off to a flying start, with their backline showing exactly how dangerous they are by moving into a 14-0 lead after just seven minutes.

First from an Ulster clearance fullback Warrick Gelant showed his skill and guile to throw a dummy and then put wing Leolin Zas into a gap, with him breaking to just before the 22m where he put scrumhalf Paul de Wet in for the opening score.

Zas was then again prevalent for the second try as he finished off a superb move to put the Stormers on top very early in the game.

However Ulster slowly started to battle their way back and were duly rewarded in the 22nd minute after some good play in the Stormers 22m, Ulster prop Marty Moore powered his way over for a converted score to make it 14-7.

Flyhalves Manie Libbok and John Cooney then traded penalties over the last 12 minutes of the half, with both on target twice to make it 20-13 at the break.

The second half was then all Ulster as the boot of Cooney kept the Stormers constantly pegged in their own half, with the home side struggling to gain any ascendancy.

But Ulster’s insistence to kick for the corner came back to haunt them as they continuously left points on the field.

The Stormers’ only points of the half came from a long range penalty to Libbok in the 56th minute.

Ulster however had three chances in the first 20 minutes of the second half to go for poles, but went to the corner all three times and only came away with points the second time.

This when Ulster attacked from the lineout and inside centre Stuart McClosky burst through some feeble Stormers defence to score near the posts, making it a three point game with over 20 minutes left.

This then led to the final moments drama that ended in the Stormers favour.