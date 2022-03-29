Bulls star Madosh Tambwe looks set to spread his wings

Ken Borland

Madosh Tambwe is enjoying a commanding United Rugby Championship campaign on the wing for the Bulls, and he could be set for a big payday in France with Bordeaux Begles reportedly making a large offer for his services, something the 24-year-old has opted not to comment on.

While the Kinshasa-born Tambwe is believed to be ineligible for the Springboks because he does not have a South African passport, his performances in the URC have certainly raised questions about whether he could one day play international rugby.

Former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers, who played 15 of his 109 Tests on the wing, says the backing Bulls coach Jake White has given Tambwe is paying off.

ALSO READ: White pleased with form, but Bulls are ‘not the finished product’

“Madosh is certainly playing well, but he’ll be coming up against the tougher teams now at full-strength. So if he can compete with them and put in good, consistent performances, we could see him stake a claim to step up to international level,” De Villiers said.

“He’s moved around quite a bit in his career, but we can see at the Bulls the impact a coach who believes in him is having. Madosh is a natural finisher, which is what you want in a wing.

“Look at Makazole Mapimpi: he has the ability to be in the right place and can score tries out of nothing, and I think Madosh could do the same.

“The way he handles the kicking game has been questioned in the past, but he has really improved there and his decision-making in defence has improved too.”

ALSO READ: Bulls drop ticket prices, aim for Loftus sell-out against Ulster

In order for Tambwe to force his way into a well-stocked Springbok back three, World Cup winner De Villiers says he needs to cut out the little mistakes that are amplified at Test level.

“At national level, you’re looking for a wing who can really limit his mistakes. That and finishing ability really make up the best wingers,” said the former Bok skipper.

“Madosh just needs to bring his error-rate down a bit – things like losing the ball in contact or being tackled out into touch – but they are small things,.”

The Bulls are apparently willing to let Tambwe go early from his contract, with the compensation that they will be paid by Bordeaux, allowing the Pretoria franchise to target the signature of the Sharks’ World Cup winning wing Sbu Nkosi.

The Sharks have confirmed an offer from the Bulls is on the table, but “negotiations still have to happen”.