Ulster clash will be like a Test match, says Bulls boss White

Bulls boss Jake White has made three changes to his team’s starting lineup that will take on Ulster Rugby in a United Rugby Championship clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Tighthead prop Mornay Smith will make a return to the starting XV after being on the bench in last weekend’s win over Dragons. He replaces Jacques van Rooyen, who received a knock to the leg in last week’s match.

In the backline, Zak Burger will start at scrumhalf where he will form a halfback pairing with Chris Smith, while Cornal Hendricks will earn a starting berth at outside centre, switching spots with Lionel Mapoe, who goes to the bench.

The Bulls expect a bruising battle against a highly competitive Ulster Rugby side, who have been dominating so far this season. The Irishmen find themselves sitting pretty in second place on the overall log of the URC.

“We have had a tough couple of weeks against strong overseas opposition, and this week we are up against the team that is second on the URC log currently. This will be similar to a test match for us, and we are looking forward to measuring ourselves against one of the best teams in the competition,” said Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, ahead of the clash.

“We are looking forward to seeing Mornay Smith back in the starting lineup, while we are excited to see this team maintain their consistency as we continue to grow together as a unit.

“This will not only be a big game for us, but also for our fans whom we hope to see in their numbers at Loftus Versfeld. We can never underplay the role that supporters play and how important it is to have them back at our stadiums.”

The match will kick off 2pm.

Bulls: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, Cornal Hendricks, Harold Vorster, Madosh Tambwe, Chris Smith, Zak Burger, Elrigh Louw, Cyle Brink, Marcell Coetzee (capt), Ruan Nortje, Walt Steenkamp, Mornay Smith, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Joe van Zyl, Simphiwe Matanzima, Robert Hunt, Reinhardt Ludwig, Arno Botha, Keagan Johannes, Morne Steyn, Lionel Mapoe