Willemse at fullback as Stormers slash ticket prices for Ospreys match

The high-flying Stormers will be looking for a fifth home win in a row when they take on Ospreys in a United Rugby Championship match at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, with kick off at 6.15pm.

And in a special once-off offer, tickets for the match are available at R50.

In all, coach John Dobson has made four changes to the side for the match; two at the back and two upfront.

Warrick Gelant has been left out as a precaution due to a minor thumb injury and his place at fullback is filled by Damian Willemse, with Rikus Pretorius coming in at inside centre.

Ernst van Rhyn has also been ruled out with an elbow injury picked up in training this week, so Hacjivah Dayimani starts at blindside flank, with the final change coming on the other side of the scrum where Junior Pokomela comes into the starting line-up.

There are also three new faces among the replacements, with Ali Vermaak, Ben-Jason Dixon and Sergeal Petersen all in line to make an impression in the second half.

Dobson said his team are aiming to build more winning momentum against what will be a competitive Ospreys team.

“We have been pleased with our results recently, but we know there is still much we can improve in our game and hopefully we can show take another step forward on Saturday.

“It is another great opportunity for us to play in front of our supporters and we are expecting a real test from the Ospreys, who have a number of Test players in their ranks,” he said.

Stormers: Damian Willemse, Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel, Rikus Pretorius, Leolin Zas, Manie Libbok, Paul de Wet, Evan Roos, Hacjivah Dayimani, Junior Pokomela, Marvin Orie, Adre Smith, Frans Malherbe, Chad Solomon, Steven Kitshoff (capt). Bench: JJ Kotze, Ali Vermaak, Neethling Fouche, Connor Evans, Deon Fourie, Ben-Jason Dixon, Herschel Jantjies, Sergeal Petersen.