Crucial points on the line as in-form Lions face fired-up Edinburgh

In what could turn out to be a contender for match of the weekend, the Lions are gearing up to take on a fired-up Edinburgh side in their United Rugby Championship encounter at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon (kickoff 4.05pm).

It is all set to be a thrilling clash between two in-form teams that will be gunning for another win to keep their momentum going.

The Lions will be hoping to make it four from four against overseas opposition at their Ellis Park fortress, while Edinburgh will be keen to build on their superb start in the country after they became the first foreign URC side to pick up a win in SA when they beat the Sharks last weekend.

The hosts were dealt a blow when their squad was announced on Friday, after it was confirmed that captain Burger Odendaal and starting hooker Jaco Visagie had been close Covid contacts earlier in the week and would thus miss out on the match due to protocols.

Mannie Rass and PJ Botha now step in and have some big shoes to fill, but having been part of the Lions squad during their current winning run they should have no problem settling in.

Lock Reinhard Nothnagel takes over the captaincy reins and he will be eager to stamp his authority after some impressive performances since returning from injury.

Edinburgh will be targeting another local scalp after their victory over the Sharks and will be hoping for more assistance from the weather.

Heavy rain played a big part in their performance last week, and with the possibility of an afternoon thundershower on Saturday, they could again get a nudge from the weather gods.

But it could also end up being a hot and humid afternoon on the Highveld and may come down to how well Edinburgh handle the altitude if they are to end the Lions’ impressive streak.

If the home side do manage to pick up another win, it would be their second positive result over a top five-ranked team in the competition after their brilliant victory over third-placed Munster a few weeks ago.