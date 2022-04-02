Ulster much more than just Duane Vermeulen, says Bulls boss White

Ken Borland

An Ulster team featuring the services of Duane Vermeulen, who played a key role in the revival of fortunes at Loftus Versfeld, will come to Pretoria and play Test match rugby on Saturday, according to Bulls coach Jake White.

Ulster are currently second in the United Rugby Championship and will be looking to grind out a win in the heat and altitude of Loftus Versfeld, where the Bulls have been formidable in winning their last three games.

“Ulster are all singing the praises for what Duane has added to their game and brought to their pack. But we know well how good he is,” White said on Friday.

“But we can’t focus on individuals and we need to all play well collectively, working together as a unit. There’s been a massive improvement in that as the weeks have gone on.

“Ulster will play similar to a Test match style, they maul and carry well, they have big forwards. And their defence is very strong too.

“It’s going to be a great challenge for us. They are second for a reason; they are organised and they have good players, playing a style that suits them. It’s going to be nice to see where we are against a team that has done very well,” White said.

Apart from the importance of the encounter, Ulster are expected to also be fired up over what they have classified as an injustice in their previous game, when they went down 20-23 to the Stormers with a late try controversially disallowed.

“It’s going to be a big game because Ulster are disappointed to lose last weekend against the Stormers and they will give everything,” White said.

The Bulls will be without scrumhalf Embrose Papier, one of the main success stories in last weekend’s win over the Dragons, because he is still going through the concussion protocols.

They will continue to back Chris Smith as the starting flyhalf, with what White described as “the luxury of having all Morne Steyn’s experience to come off the bench”.

And even though Saturday’s encounter is looking to be a tight one, White was hopeful that fullback Kurt-Lee Arendse could be a not-so-secret weapon for them on attack.

“We’re hoping we can use him differently when we’ve got the ball, try bring him into the game and not just wait for Ulster to give him the ball.

“As we’ve seen, he’s very difficult to stop when he’s on-song,” White said.

Bulls: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, Cornal Hendricks, Harold Vorster, Madosh Tambwe, Chris Smith, Zak Burger, Elrigh Louw, Cyle Brink, Marcell Coetzee (capt), Ruan Nortje, Walt Steenkamp, Mornay Smith, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Joe van Zyl, Simphiwe Matanzima, Robert Hunt, Reinhardt Ludwig, Arno Botha, Keagan Johannes, Morne Steyn, Lionel Mapoe