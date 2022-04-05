‘Future Bok’ Elrigh Louw extends Bulls deal until 2027

Sports Reporter

Exciting Bulls loose forward Elrigh Louw has committed his immediate future to the union, ensuring he will wear the blue jersey until 2027.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a promising start to his senior career at Loftus Versfeld and will now play for the Bulls for another five years.

“We cannot stress the importance of reaching this landmark agreement with one of the best talents in South Africa at the moment,” Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, said.

We are proud to announce that Elrigh Louw will remain a Vodacom Bull for the foreseeable future ???? He has signed a 5 year contract extension with us ????#TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/0vzRtO9roj — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) April 5, 2022

“It is not often that, in this competitive era, we see players committing to long-term contracts like Elrigh has done. This is important not only for the Bulls, where Elrigh is set to grow and become an integral part of the team, but also for South African rugby.

“We believe that Elrigh is a certain future Springbok, who can go on to play many Test matches for the Boks. It is also great to see such talent choosing to remain in South Africa despite being sought-after by some of the top clubs globally.”