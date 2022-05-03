WATCH: A last tribute to my special friend Pedrie Wannenburg — by Eugene Eloff

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Former Lions and Junior Springboks rugby coach Eugene Eloff has compiled a tribute song to Pedrie Wannenburg, the former Bok loose forward who died in a car crash in Houston, Texas, 10 days ago.

Eloff and Wannenburg coached together at the Austin Huns rugby club in Texas a few years ago before Eloff returned to South Africa.

Wannenburg, 41, remained in the US with his young family where he continued his career as a rugby coach.

The former Bok, who played 20 Tests for the Springboks, died in a car crash on 22 April after a 16-year-old, who was fleeing from the police, drove his car into Wannenburg’s vehicle.

Wannenburg’s son, Francois, was also hurt in the accident.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Eloff writes: “A last tribute to my special friend Pedrie Wannenburg. You are missed so much every day but I know you are looking down and smiling … with that contagious smile. RIP.”

Eloff wrote the music and the lyrics, he plays the guitar and sings in the song “Pedrie our hero”. The video was put together by mutual friend, Jaco Steynberg.

Watch it here: