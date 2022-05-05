Sharks boosted by URC players for Currie Cup clash with Pumas

Sports Reporter

Head coach Etienne Fynn has named a number of United Rugby Championship players, who haven’t received much game time in that competition, in the Sharks team for their Currie Cup clash against the Pumas in Durban on Friday night, and their experience will no doubt bolster the side in the run-in to the playoffs.

Hooker Kerron van Vuuren replaces Fez Mbatha while Ruben van Heerden comes in for Emile van Heerden in the second row where he restores his partnership with Hyron Andrews.

Jeandre Labuschange is in for Dylan Richardson and Sikhumbuzo Notshe takes over from Celimpilo Gumede at eighthman, completing the changes among the forwards.

In a re-jigged backline, Boeta Chamberlain gets a start at 10 with Tito Bonilla moving to the bench while Marnus Potgieter shifts from outside centre to partner Anthony Volmink on the left wing, with Jeremy Ward named at 13 to partner Ethan Fisher in the midfield.

In the final change to the starting line-up, recently signed Varsity Cup backline star Nevaldo Fleurs plays at fullback.

With their previous match against the Blue Bulls having been cancelled following recent flooding that devastated KwaZulu-Natal, it has been a month since the Sharks’ last Currie Cup game, a tough 13-6 away win against Griquas on 6 April.

With two log points granted to both sides in the cancelled match against the Bulls, the Sharks currently occupy third spot on the log with 24 points, nine clear of the Pumas.

Sharks team

Dian Bleuler, Kerron van Vuuren, Wiehahn Herbst, Ruben van Heerden, Hyron Andrews, James Venter (c), Jeandre Labuschagne, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Cameron Wright, Boeta Chamberlain, Anthony Volmink, Ethan Fisher, Jeremy Ward, Marnus Potgieter, Nevaldo Fleurs*

Bench: Fez Mbatha, Khwezi Mona, Lourens Adriaanse, Emile van Heerden, Dylan Richardson, Thembelani Bholi, Zee Mkhabela*, Tito Bonilla