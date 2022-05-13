Bismarck back for Bulls, Mostert to start at No 10 against Lions

Sports Reporter

Bismarck du Plessis will return to action after serving a three-week ban when the Bulls host the Lions in a Currie Cup match at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The 37-year-old will line up alongside Lizo Gqoboka, who will also captain the team, at loosehead prop and Dylan Smith, who gets his first start in the blue jersey, at tighthead prop.

Juan Mostert will earn his first start for the Bulls, earning a spot at flyhalf in an exciting backline which will also see Kabelo Mokoena, who was part of the successful Tuks team that recently claimed the Varsity Cup title, run out in the blue jersey.

“We are looking forward to a hard game against the Lions this week. We also have an exciting team, led by Lizo, that we have assembled for this match. We have a good mix of experience with Bismarck also back in the mix and the likes of Stedman Gans and Marco Jansen van Vuren in the backline,” said Bulls head coach Gert Smal.

“There is a lot of history and a rivalry that spans for decades between these two teams. Every time the Bulls meet the Lions it is expected to be a game full of spark. They (Lions) will undoubtedly throw everything at us and will bring the competitiveness we have known between these two sides over the past 84 years.”

The match will kick-off at 5pm.

Bulls: James Verity-Amm, David Kriel, Stedman Gans, Marco Jansen van Vuren, Kabelo Mokoena, Juan Mostert, Keagan Johannes, Muller Uys, Reinhardt Ludwig, Jaco Labuschagne, Janko Swanepoel, Raynard Roets, Dylan Smith, Bismarck du Plessis, Lizo Gqoboka (capt). Bench: Sidney Tobias, Cebo Dlamini, Francois Kloppers, Ruan Delport, Stephan Smith, Bernard van der Linde, Diego Appollis, Richard Kriel