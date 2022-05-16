ICYMI: Watch as Chiefs lock shows how post-match interviews should be done

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

We all know how boring rugby coaches and players can be when it comes to doing interviews with the media.

It’s usually a case of “yes, we’ll just stick to the structure”, “it’s going to be a tough one”, and “that was hard, we’re just glad we got the W”.

There are very few characters left in professional sport – where players and coaches are coached by media managers about what to say, how to say it, and what not to say.

That is why the sideline interview done with Waikato Chiefs lock Naitoa Ah Kuoi on Sunday following his team’s 33-30 Super Rugby Pacific win against the Melbourne Rebels was so refreshing – and entertaining. It’s got nearly as many views on social media as the actual match did.

The big lock, who was named man of the match showed off his painted nails, he spoke about his choice in music, his role in the team and the growth and strength of the Australian teams in the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Watch the interview here: