Lions pick rookie centres for final URC clash against Dragons

Sports Reporter

The Lions have opted to give some of their exciting young brigade a run in their final United Rugby Championship match against Dragons in Wales on Saturday.

Matt More and Henco van Wyk will form the midfield pairing in the absence of Burger Odendaal and Wandisile Simelane, with Manuel Rass on the bench.

In Odendaal’s absence, Reinhardt Nothnagel will lead the side in Newport.

“As mentioned last week, it gives us an opportunity as a franchise to cast our eye towards the future, and we believe that this group will form part of that core,” said coach Ivan van Rooyen.

“They’ll be a few guys in the match 23 who will be relishing the opportunity to make a name for themselves against international opposition. “In saying that, Dragons will be a tough outfit to play at a vibrant Rodney Parade.

“We’ve planned and trained well this week so the guys we’ll be up for it come Saturday.”

Elsewhere, exciting loose forward Jarod Cairns and gifted tighthead prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye could make an appearance from the bench.

Kick-off is at 4pm SA time.

Lions: Quan Horn, Stean Pienaar, Henco van Wyk, Matt More, Edwill van der Merwe, Jordan Hendrikse, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn, Vincent Tshituka, Sibusiso Sangweni, Reinhardt Nothnagel (capt), Ruan Venter, Ruan Dreyer, Jaco Visagie, JP Smith. Bench: PJ Botha, Sti Sithole, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Ruben Schoeman, Jarod Cairns, Andre Warner, Manuel Rass, Tiaan Swanepoel