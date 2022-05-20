Moerat and Ungerer called up as Stormers brace for Scarlets clash

Sports Reporter

There are two changes to the Stormers starting line-up for their United Rugby Championship encounter with Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday.

The final round of the regular season before the playoffs will see the Stormers face the Welsh side at Parc y Scarlets stadium at 6.10pm.

Lock Salmaan Moerat and scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer both start in the only changes to the team that took on Leinster in Cape Town two weeks ago.

Ernst van Rhyn, Nama Xaba, Marcel Theunissen, Godlen Masimla and Cornel Smit have all been rewarded for their recent form for Western Province in the Currie Cup with places on the bench.

With a playoff place already secure, the Stormers need a win to book a home quarterfinal.

“We have had a great run of wins at home and this week is a chance to show what we can do up here,” said Stormers coach John Dobson.

“The players understand what is required against a Scarlets team that will also be highly motivated. We will need full focus and execution to get the result that we need.”

Stormers team

Warrick Gelant, Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel, Damian Willemse, Leolin Zas, Manie Libbok, Stefan Ungerer, Evan Roos, Hacjivah Dayimani, Deon Fourie, Marvin Orie, Salmaan Moerat, Frans Malherbe, JJ Kotze, Steven Kitshoff (captain)

Replacements: Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris, Neethling Fouche, Ernst van Rhyn, Nama Xaba, Marcel Theunissen, Godlen Masimla, Cornel Smit