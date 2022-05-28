Cheetahs set to ride wave of momentum following Steyn, Pienaar news

Ross Roche

The Cheetahs are looking to ride the wave of momentum built up from the re-signing of star players Frans Steyn and Ruan Pienaar to the union for another year when they take on the Griquas at Griqua Park on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 2:30pm).

Question marks had been hanging over both players’ heads about whether they would be available for another season as Steyn had received some massive offers from Japan and there were rumours of Pienaar retiring, however both players then confirmed that they would stay on until the end of next year.

“It makes a big difference to us to have the experience and quality of those two available. They are important players for the team so it was really good of us to get them both to sign on again,” said Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie ahead of Saturday’s Currie Cup clash.

“Many of us thought Frans was going to go to Japan for another season but he decided against it. So that will only benefit us going forward.”

Team strengthened

The team has also be strengthened with the return of fullback Clayton Blommetjies to the starting line-up, with him taking over from Cohen Jasper who drops to the bench.

“Blomme (Blommetjies) has all the experience that you need at fullback, he has played a lot of games for the Cheetahs there. He has a good kicking game and is really good in the air with the contestable kicks,” explained Fourie.

“So that will add a lot of value. Cohen (Jasper) did well on attack, so he is unlucky to miss out, but he’s on the bench and giving cover for the outside backs.”

Brilliant season

It has been a brilliant season for the Cheetahs so far in the Currie Cup, having picked up nine straight wins and they will be keen to continue that run and keep pressure on the table topping Bulls with another good win.

However the Griquas are always a very tough opponent playing at home in Kimberley, and with an extremely tight battle on the cards for the play-offs, they will be keen to try and upset the Cheetahs to give them some breathing room.

“The Griquas, together with the Pumas and Sharks, are under pressure to qualify for the third and fourth place and they will be desperate to win, which makes them a dangerous side,” admitted Fourie.