WATCH: Griquas Rugby Union condemn fight at schools match

Sports Reporter

The Griqualand West Rugby Union have condemned a fight that broke out at a schools rugby match in Danielskuil in the Northern Cape at the weekend.

According to Suparugby.com police are investigating the incident after the referee, who is also a school teacher, in one match was apparently attacked by a coach and even pupils of one of the participating teams.

All forthcoming matches involving Danielskuil have been put on hold until an investigation and disciplinary hearing are completed.

The referee who was allegedly beaten is Christo Kemp from Danielskuil High School, while a referee from the Griqualand West Rugby Union, Fires van Vuuren, was also apparently attacked.