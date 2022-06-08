OPINION: Lions players snubbed as Boks start preparation camp

Ross Roche

The Springboks have officially kicked off their preparations for the Welsh incoming series next month with their first training camp taking place in Pretoria from the start of this week.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber invited 17 players to the camp, with most coming from the Sharks and players based in Japan.

With the Stormers and Bulls taking part in the United Rugby Championship semifinals and the overseas based Boks in England and France still involved in their knockout competitions, they were not considered for the camp.

Thus 10 Sharks players and seven Japan based players are taking part in the camp, although being part of the camp does not guarantee that they will be selected for the Bok squad for the series against Wales.

It is very surprising then that not a single player from the Lions was deemed good enough to take part in the camp.

Uncapped players

Some uncapped players such as Sharks second-choice scrumhalf Grant Williams and prop Ntuthuko Mchunu were invited.

Flyhalf Elton Jantjies, who is facing possible criminal proceedings after he was arrested at OR Tambo after he allegedly damaged property on an Emirates flight, was also included.

Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach and flyhalf Johan Goosen, who are both injured, will also be at the camp doing rehabilitation with an eye on them being selected later in the year.

With those players having been selected, it begs the question why the Bok management doesn’t see any worth in any Lions players.

Flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse is undoubtedly a future Springbok and would have gotten a lot out of a camp of this nature.

Prop Carlu Sadie and scrumhalf Morne van den Bergh have had fantastic seasons for the Lions and would have been worthy inclusions, while wing Edwill van der Merwe would also have added value.

Flank Vincent Tshituka could also be considered an opportunity missed, as despite the DRC-born player being ineligible for the Bok team, he is in the process of sorting out his South African citizenship and could have been invited to the camp as well.

Tshituka has arguably been one of the form players in the URC this season and it would be a travesty if he wasn’t on the national team’s radar as a potential future Bok.