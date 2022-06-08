Hendrikse gets another bite of the Sevens cherry

Ross Roche

Lions flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse will get another bite of the South African Sevens cherry after he was named in the Blitzboks squad for the Commonwealth Games taking place in Birmingham in late July and early August.

Sascoc officially named team SA on Wednesday, with Hendrikse part of a stacked team featuring a number of United Rugby Championship stars that have bolstered the Blitzboks ahead of the games.

Hendrikse recently made his Blitzboks debut at their most recent World Series event in London late last month and clearly made an impression that has seen him rewarded with a spot in the Commonwealth squad.

Former World Sevens Player of the Year Seabelo Senatla makes an exciting return to the format that gave him his big break, while Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok will be in line to make his Blitzboks debut at the event.

Former sevens stars Ruhan Nel and Kurt-Lee Arendse, who had shifted their focus primarily to rugby union, have also been included in the squad, and they will be eager to make their mark on the sevens front once again.

Siviwe Soyizwapi will captain the side that features a number of experienced heads in Selvyn Davids, Dewald Human and Impi Visser, along with exciting up and coming talent that have been involved in this seasons Sevens World Series.

Blitzboks squad for Commonwealth Games:

Sakoyisa Makata, Impi Visser, Zain Davids, Angelo Davids, JC Pretorius, Selvyn Davids, Ronald Brown, Jordan Hendrikse, Dewald Human, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Muller du Plessis, Mfundo Ndhlovu, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Christie Grobbelaar, Ruhan Nel, Seabelo Senatla, Manie Libbok