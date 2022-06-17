URC final: Stormers will not be overawed by occasion

Ross Roche

The Stormers will not be overawed by the occasion of featuring in just their second major international final, when they host the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship (URC) final on Saturday evening (7.30pm).

The Stormers’ only other appearance in an international final was also against the Bulls, in the 2010 Super Rugby final, where the Bulls emerged as 25-17 victors.

The Stormers will be hoping for a different result this time round, as they attempt to be the first South African team to win the URC.

“The last international final the Stormers played was back in 2010. I think this team has gone through a lot of ups and downs, but I think we as a team have really matured well this year. So there is not that weight of it being an international final,” explained captain Steven Kitshoff.

“We understand how big it is and we understand the consequences of the game, but it feels like a proper Stormers v Bulls game and all the hype that comes with that, with the trophy being the cherry on the cake.”

It has been a good week of preparations for the Stormers, who were lucky to have some rainy weather earlier in the week to train in, with similar conditions expected for the final.

“Preparations have gone very well. We had a hard look at our game from last week and did a deep analysis into the Bulls game. So I think preparations have gone really well,” said Kitshoff.

“I think nerves are still under control but the closer to the weekend we get I will be a bit quieter and focused on the task at hand.”

Plenty of momentum

The Stormers will head into the game with plenty of momentum and will be riding high after star eighthman Evan Roos picked up another award, being named players player of the season earlier this week.

“I think it’s very well deserved. He’s been exceptional for us as a team. He is a true Stormers man, works incredibly hard on and off the field, so I think it’s a great accomplishment and he truly deserves it,” said Kitshoff.

The Bulls will also be fully fired up for the game and will be riding high on a wave of momentum after beating competition favourites Leinster in the semifinal in Ireland last Friday.

“They will take a lot from it. For them it’s a great victory, beating the top ranked URC side. But it’s another weekend. You are as good as your last game and the last game is coming up on Saturday. So we will see. They will come with a lot of confidence and we will too,” admitted Kitshoff.