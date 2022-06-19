‘It hurts’ – Jake White takes a dig at refereeing after URC final defeat

Ken Borland

Bleak Bulls coach Jake White did not care much to discuss the nitty-gritty of the match but rather made thinly-veiled digs at referee Andrew Brace following his side’s 18-13 loss to the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship final in Cape Town.

While it was a game in which the bounce of the ball probably did not go the Bulls’ way, they were also penalised nine times compared to the five of the Stormers. But the home team also dominated in terms of territory (54%) and possession (55%) and, in terms of the scoreboard, the ultimate difference was that they scored two tries to one.

The Bulls also paid for not making more of their early dominance, only scoring seven points in the first half.

“There were a lot of things we couldn’t control and you’re never going to be able to,” White said.

“It hurts, it really hurts, those little things, but you can’t argue with the referee.

“Right before half-time, they were in our half once and they got a penalty for offsides. We were in their half six times and we did not get any penalties.

“I thought Deon Fourie and Steven Kitshoff were outstanding at the breakdown, and I don’t want to be seen as a whinger, but a couple of times they went for the ball, missed, went back again and got rewarded. You can’t control that.”

To make the 58-year-old’s mood even worse, the Bulls were knocked out of his beloved Currie Cup at the semifinal stage, losing 30-19 to Griquas.

“There are no positives. We lost twice in one weekend, which is the most we’ve suffered in a long time,” White said.

“Other teams treated the Currie Cup as a development project and we’re going to have to do the same.”