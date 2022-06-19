Stormers have secured their future with URC win, says coach Dobson

Ross Roche

Stormers coach John Dobson believes the future of the union is pretty secure after his charges produced a great performance to beat the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship (URC) final at the weekend.

Despite the Western Province provincial union having been placed under administration by SA Rugby in October last year, and with a number of question marks hanging over the long term future of the side, the Stormers responded emphatically to power themselves to a first ever international title.

While SA Rugby is still sorting out administrative problems at the union, no matter what happens, Dobson is confident they will only be moving forward from here on out.

“It’s an incredible story of where we came from. The administration is temporary, but if you are sitting as one of the potential investors and saw the product that was out there in terms of crowd, passion and the results on the field, we are obviously going to be a sought after investment,” said Dobson.

“I think that has now helped with our stability and there is no question that people are going to buy into Stormers rugby now, so I know it hasn’t been resolved but I am not worried.”

Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff, a World Cup and British and Irish Lions tour winner, said lifting the URC trophy ranked right up there with some of the greatest moments of his career so far.

“It is special. I think it’s definitely up there because of the journey we have gone on,” Kitshoff said.

“Thinking back to when we started our home leg – and thinking let’s just get a top eight spot, let’s qualify for the European Cup – we then just kept pushing that goal further and further as we went, getting a home semi and then eventually a home final, so it’s been an incredible journey. It’s just amazing.”