Griquas v Pumas: Kick-off time, officials confirmed for Currie Cup final

The Currie Cup for the 2022 season will reach a conclusion this weekend when the finals in the Premier and First Divisions play out in the central region of South Africa, with Cwengile Jadezweni and Stephan Geldenhuys named to referee the two matches.

The Premier Division Final, between Griquas and the Pumas, will kick-off at 3pm on Saturday in Kimberley.

Jadezweni has been appointed to referee his first Currie Cup final. He will be assisted by Morne Ferreira and Griffin Colby, while Quinton Immelman has been appointed as TMO.

First Division

A day earlier, kicking off at 2pm on Friday in Welkom, Geldenhuys will referee the First Division final between the Griffons and Eastern Province. The assistant referees are Paul Mente and Ruhan Meiring, with Egon Seconds as TMO.

Both matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

Currie Cup finals – match details:

First Division: Griffons v Eastern Province

Venue: HT Pelatona Projects Stadium

Date: Friday, 24 June 2022

Time: 2pm

Referee: Stephan Geldenhuys

Assistant Referees: Griffin Colby, Ruhan Meiring

TMO: Egon Seconds

Premier Division: Griquas v Pumas

Venue: Windhoek Draught Park, Kimberley

Date: Saturday, 25 June 2022

Time: 3pm

Referee: Cwengile Jadezweni

Assistant Referees: Morne Ferreira, Griffin Colby

TMO: Quinton Immelman