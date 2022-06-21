‘Enjoy special week, but stay focused’ is Griquas mantra ahead of Currie Cup final

Ross Roche

The Griquas are trying to keep themselves grounded, and make sure their eyes are firmly on the prize ahead of a landmark Currie Cup final against the Pumas in Kimberley over the coming weekend.

Both teams, considered ‘smaller’ unions in SA, upset the odds to beat the Cheetahs and the Bulls in the semifinals to set up a famous final that will see the Griquas in the showpiece event for the first time in 52 years and the Pumas in it for the first time ever.

Due to this the Griquas management have a job on their hands to keep their players grounded and focused ahead of the final.

“It is a difficult one, especially if you are playing in your first Currie Cup final. After the game (against the Bulls) everyone was really happy about getting to the final. But it is still surreal for everyone to know they have a home final,” explained Griquas assistant coach Barend Pieterse.

“But Pieter (Bergh, head coach) has had a chat to the team about what has been important for us and what has been working for us this season and obviously to stay focused and it looks like the players bought into that.

“But the guys must enjoy it as well because it’s a special week. There are things they really have to enjoy, but focusing on rugby must come first and then whatever comes after that second.”

Similar game plan

Pieterse is not expecting either team to change much in the final and expects both teams to continue doing what has been working for them over the season.

“Obviously the Pumas will want to do the same. You want to play according to what has worked for you during the season. Because it’s a final the stress level will be a little more. Especially if you think about how both teams got here,” said Pieterse.

“It is with nice expansive rugby. So there are one or two things we will be trying because it is a final. But just like with the Pumas, we are expecting the same from them with a forward dominated, physical battle.”