‘We have to be smart’: Wales prepare for kicking battle against Boks

Wales are preparing for a massive kicking battle when they get their three-match Test series against the Springboks underway at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Backline coach Stephen Jones believes the touring team needs to be at the top of their game, and they have to be “smart” in what they do if they want to pull off an upset against the Boks.

“I think there is going to be a big aerial battle – we know that’s coming – and it’s going to be very physical at the breakdown, so what we have to be is incredibly smart in the way we play the game and we have to have a balance to our game in the right areas of the park,” explained Jones.

“We can’t be one dimensional in what we do. We have to have variety and we have to have options in what we do. That’s what we are training for now.”

Physical battle

Wales arrived in South Africa late last week, and they are hoping to be well acclimatised and ready for the challenge on the Highveld by the time kick-off comes.

They know they are in for a physical battle against the world champions and the current number one ranked side in world rugby, and will the visitors will have to match that physicality and intensity on the day.

“It has been fantastic (since the arrival in SA). We received a warm welcome, that’s enabled us to have ideal prep. Our facilities are fantastic, and we have everything to maximise our performance,” said Jones.

“Obviously they play a certain style we are well aware of. It is very confrontational and physical and that’s what we are preparing for.

“But we are very much looking forward to the Tests. We have a wonderful group of players. It has been a long time between our last game, which was Italy, and we are chomping at the bit because we have a world class group here who are looking forward to an intense Test match.

“We are excited for the challenge ahead. We have a huge amount of respect for the opposition, but for us we are looking forward to paying our game plan and playing it with style.”