Simelane heads across the Jukskei as he ditches the Lions for the Bulls

Former Junior Springbok Wandisile Simelane has officially made the move across the Jukskei, leaving the Lions and heading to the Bulls on a two year contract.

It is another blow to the Lions, but one that they had been expecting after rumours had swirled throughout the season, as the Johannesburg based side continues to struggle to hang onto their best players.

The blow was softened a little by the announcement on Thursday of the Lions signing centre’s Marius Louw from the Sharks and Rynhardt Jonker from the Griquas, however it is never good to lose a player with the class of Simelane.

Other star players that have left or are set to leave the Lions, include former captain Burger Odendaal who has left for Wasps in the English Premiership, while Vincent Tshituka and Carlu Sadie have both signed for the Sharks, although when Tshituka will join up with them remains to be seen.

Strengthen squad

For United Rugby Championship runners-up Bulls it is another big signing as they continue to strengthen their squad depth massively ahead of a big season where they will be battling it out on three major fronts, in the URC, Champions Cup and Currie Cup.

The 24-year-old Simelane, although primarily features at outside centre, is an impressive utility back that has played at fullback, while he has also impressed on the wing for the junior Boks, and will be a welcomed signing for the Bulls.

Ahead of the new campaign they had already signed Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi and former Lions players Ruan Vermaak and Dylan Smith, before adding loose forwards Mihlali Mosi and Phumzile Maqondwana from the Cheetahs and Pumas respectively and Simelane all this week.

“It has been widely reported that there has been widespread interest for the services of Wandile Simelane from across the globe. That speaks to the talent and value that he has as a player. We are very happy to have added him to our squad at the Bulls,” said director of rugby Jake White.

“Wandi’s talent and what he brings to any team needs no explanation – his efforts on the field speak for themselves. We are certain that he will add a different dynamic to our backline and will fit in perfectly to how we want to play.

“We look forward to seeing what he will do in the blue jersey in the upcoming season and next few years at Loftus. It is also an added bonus that his versatility can see him slot in at fullback, wing and centre.”