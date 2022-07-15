WATCH: Wales boss Pivac says pressure all on the Springboks

Ross Roche

Wales are ready to have a date with destiny as they try to follow up their first ever win over the Springboks in South Africa with a first ever series win over them, in the third Test decider at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Welsh coach Wayne Pivac knows just how tough it is going to be to get that win, and is hoping his team can get off to a similar fast start as they did in the first Test when they took a 15 point lead into halftime.

But he also believes that as long as they can stay in range they have the firepower to pull it off at the back end.

“Both sides will want to achieve the same thing this week. A good start, a disciplined performance and try and gain some control early. So this is one of those games where if we can stay in it and be there at the end, we will have a chance,” said Pivac.

“Our fitness levels are good and we have a lot to play for, so we would fancy ourselves in the closing stages if the game is tight.”

Pivac admits that the set piece battle could be a deciding one and that they will need to be at their disciplined best if they don’t want to be punished.

“The Springboks have a powerful scrum and a very good driven lineout. So we have to make sure that we stay disciplined and don’t give away the silly penalties we did in the first Test and certainly the yellow cards that have plagued us,” explained Pivac.

“We want to make sure we can tighten that up and if we can play with 15 players against 15, then we would be very happy.”

Welsh captain Dan Biggar was thrilled to have made a dramatic recovery after going off in the second half of the second Test with an injury and just being cleared fit in time for what could be a historic decider.

“It’s a great opportunity on Saturday for us to win a series here. I think if I had said that about four or five weeks ago before we flew, I would’ve been laughed out of town. So it’s definitely not one to miss and we are really looking forward to it,” said Biggar.

“We have put a huge amount into this tour in terms of the amount of training we have done, the sacrifices we’ve made and we have worked our absolute socks off. So it would be brilliant to get a full reward at the end of Saturday.”