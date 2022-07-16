Springboks v Wales Third Test — LIVE

Sports Reporter

After two thrilling Test matches in Pretoria and Bloemfontein, the Springboks and Wales clash in a third Test decider in Cape Town on Saturday, kick-off 5pm.

The Springboks won the first test with the last kick of the game 32-29, while Wales edged the second Test 13-12, also with the last points scored at the death.

With the series locked at 1-1, it all comes down to who wins in Cape Town.

There has been plenty of talk by the coaches and former players throughout the series, especially after Boks boss Jacques Nienaber opted to make 14 changes to his side from Test one to Test two – in an effort to give all his squad members a chance to play in the series.

The move was criticised by Wales legend Gareth Thomas, while former Boks coach Jake White also had plenty to say about the decision.

The world champion Springboks have struggled to get the better of Wales, who won just one game during the Six Nations earlier this year, during the series and with just Saturday’s match to be played before this year’s Rugby Championship there are concerns about the side’s form and quality ahead of Tests against the All Blacks, Wallabies and Pumas.

The Boks team that will play on Saturday includes 20 World Cup winners, with the only squad members in action who didn’t feature in Japan in 2019 being Jaden Hendrikse, Jasper Wiese and Elrigh Louw.

The match will also mark the 100th Test for Boks lock Eben Etzebeth.

Springboks v Wales: Teams

Boks: Damian Willemse, Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Jaden Hendrikse, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Trevor Nyakane.

Bench: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Elrigh Louw, Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux

Wales: Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar (capt), Kieran Hardy; Taulupe Faletau, Tommy Reffell, Dan Lydiate; Adam Beard, Will Rowlands; Dillon Lewis, Ryan Elias, Gareth Thomas.

Bench: Dewi Lake, Wyn Jones, Sam Wainwright, Alun Wyn Jones, Josh Navidi, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Owen Watkin