Mzwandile Stick disappointed in Jake White’s comments on Nienaber

Ross Roche

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick was bitterly disappointed with the comments made by Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White earlier in the week about head coach Jacques Nienaber.

In a column that he wrote for the Rugby Pass website on Thursday, White took a swipe at Nienaber’s lack of coaching experience, criticizing his decision to field an almost entirely changed match 23 in the second Test against Wales.

Those comments did not go down well with Stick, who was speaking at the Springboks pre-match press conference ahead of the third Test decider, where he admitted that White was someone he looks up to, but shouldn’t be making those statements in public.

ALSO READ: Eben Etzebeth on track to be greatest Bok?

“I know everyone out there in South Africa is passionate about the Springbok jersey and the game, and we know people wear their hearts on their sleeve,” explained Stick.

“But what I was disappointed with in that statement was that this is someone who has been in the same position as Jacques Nienaber.

“He did things in his own way back then. He also used to rotate the team and give players opportunities and that is part of the game. If we are not going to test these youngsters now, when are we going to test them?

“So for him to have a comment in public like that as a coach, that’s one thing that is disappointing for me.”

Stick continued: “Especially because he is someone that I have looked up to. I have followed him when he was coaching the Springboks back in those days.

“I have enjoyed what he has done for South African rugby. To be able to go and win the world cup, I know it’s very special for a country.

“But once again, for me it’s disappointing to have someone of his age and someone who is more experienced in this business to go public and make comments like that.”