Boks did it for themselves, their country and their teammates – Siya Kolisi

The third Test against Wales in Cape Town was a special one for the Springboks, with the hosts clinching a series win, while celebrating the milestones of Test centurion Eben Etzebeth and half centurion Bongi Mbonambi.

It was also the team’s first home series in front of fans as world champions, after the Covid pandemic had not allowed any local support at home games last year.

After going down to Wales for the first time on home soil in the second Test, it made sure there would be everything to play for in the finale.

So it was a massive moment for the team, all the supporters and the two players, when the Boks comfortably put away Wales to claim the series.

“I thought as a team we really played well today. We had so much to play for. People always have a lot to say and we want people to engage with us as a team and they are allowed to criticize us because we know they care,” explained captain Siya Kolisi.

“But we had a plan, the whole squad knew what that plan was for the first two games, we always want to learn while winning, and it was a pity we didn’t win last week.

“So we stuck with the plan this week and we treated this as a final. Wales are a strong team, they have challenged us these past two games, and we had to make it special for us as a team, the country and obviously for Eben and Bongi.”

Kolisi continued: “I am grateful for how they didn’t make it about themselves and they wanted the team to win first, and that was the best gift we could give to them.

“They’ve been amazing for us as a team. We can never question their character or what this team means to them at all times and I am so grateful I could be out there with both of them.”

Improved finishing

The one area of the game that the Boks will want to improve on ahead of the coming Rugby Championship is their finishing after they left a number of tries out on the field in the final Test.

“We were frustrated with ourselves for not taking our opportunities. But I had good communication with the ref and he explained everything,” said Kolisi.

“Something we have struggled with the (over the series) is we created so many opportunities but we never took them. But I thought today we took so much more than we did the past two games.”