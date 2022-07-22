Revealed: All the match officials for the Rugby Championship

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

World Rugby have announced the match officials who’ll take charge of the Rugby Championship fixtures from 6 August.

The 2022 edition of the competition kicks off on 6 August when the Springboks entertain the All Blacks in Mbombela.

They will meet again a week later in Joburg at Ellis Park, before Siya Kolisi and his men travel Down Under for back-to-back meetings with the Wallabies.

The world champions conclude their Rugby Championship fixtures with matches against Argentina, away and home.

Australia’s Angus Gardner will take charge of the Boks’ Test against the All Blacks in Mbombela, while Luke Pearce will officiate the match at Ellis Park.

The two matches against the Wallabies, in Adelaide and Sydney, will be handled by Paul Williams and Ben O’Keeffe respectively.

For the Boks’ matches against Argentina, in Beunos Aires and Durban, James Doleman and Damon Murphy will be in charge.

The only South African match official involved in the Rugby Championship is Marius van der Westhuizen, who’ll serve as TMO in the two matches between Argentina and Australia in Mendoza and San Juan.

