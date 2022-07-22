Faf de Klerk on his move to Japan and fight for Bok No 9 jersey

Sports Reporter

Rugby World Cup winner and Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk isn’t concerned about his place in the team after Jaden Hendrikse was preferred to him in the Bok No 9 jersey during the recent series against Wales.

The experienced scrumhalf started the first Test against Wales at Loftus Versfeld at the beginning of July, but Bok coach Jacques Nienaber then turned to rookie Hendrikse for the second and third Tests in Bloemfontein and Cape Town.

De Klerk had to be happy with a place on the bench as the Boks edged their visitors 2-1 in a tightly fought series.

Speaking at his unveiling as a new Yokohama Canon Eagles player in Japan on Thursday, De Klerk said his move to the Far East would not jeopardise his place at next year’s World Cup.

“As long as I play well, I’ll still be in the mix with the Springboks,” he said.

“If you look at the quality of players here (in Japan) that play for the Springboks, I think the coaches can see how well the guys are adapting over here and how well they are playing.

“I think it might just show the quality of the league now so I don’t think that’s a worry.”

‘Big challenge’

Other South Africans who featured against Wales and play their club rugby in Japan include Kwagga Smith, Malcolm Marx, Franco Mostert, Jesse Kriel, Elton Jantjies, Willie le Roux and Pieter-Steph du Toit.

The 30-year-old De Klerk, who will play alongside Kriel at the Eagles, said he wanted to help make his new team “one of the best in the world” after they finished sixth in the 12-team league last season.

“If you get comfortable in life, you stop growing,” said De Klerk. “I really think I can still improve my game a lot so this is another big challenge for me and one that I’m very excited to take on.”

De Klerk will next be in action when the Springboks take on New Zealand, Australia and Argentina in the Rugby Championship, which gets underway on 6 August. – With AFP