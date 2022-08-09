Boks happy with aerial game despite Foster criticism and Kurt-Lee red card

Ross Roche

The Springboks are satisfied with their kicking game ahead of the second Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks, despite the red card received by wing Kurt-Lee Arendse and recent criticism from visiting coach Ian Foster.

Arendse was banned by World Rugby for four weeks on Monday morning, for a mistimed jump during an aerial battle that ended with Beauden Barrett landing on his head during the Boks’ first Test win last week.

Foster then aimed a broadside at the officials on Sunday over the Bok kicking game, claiming he had “massive concerns” of the challenge, and that it was “probably the worst I’ve seen,” while also stating that the aerial battle had become a “free for all.”

Bok assistant coach Deon Davids wasn’t at all ruffled by Foster’s displeasure, admitting the management group were pleased with the team’s performance.

“We know that the aerial game is a very important part of our game and I must commend our players in the fearlessness when they’ve competed for the ball in the air. Also when they receive kicks on them, how they handle that,” said Davids.

“I think looking back at previous games, there has really been a step up from us in in our execution. Because we kick contestable kicks, there will always be a contest in the air, and in terms of that I think players like Kurt-Lee and (Makazole) Mapimpi were outstanding in going up for the high ball.

“I think there might be one or two cases where their judgement may be at fault, but there was nothing done intentionally to put us or the opponent in a difficult position.”

Taking chances

One of the key work-ons for the team ahead of the second Test on Saturday is sharpening up on taking their chances, after they once again missed a number of them in the first half this past weekend which kept the All Blacks in the game at 10-3 at the break.

“We are looking intensely at the opportunities that we have had and how we can improve our decision making in terms of that,” explained Davids.

“I think if you get top quality possession from set pieces or a good counter from turnover ball which creates unstructured defence, you have to use those opportunities,” he added.

“If we look critically at ourselves we would say that maybe there are one or two opportunities that we had that we can improve on and we will try to make those improvements this weekend.”