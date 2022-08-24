Bieber concert, Monster Jam show force Stormers out of Cape Town Stadium

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

A concert by US singer Justin Bieber in the the Cape Town Stadium on September 28 has forced the Stormers to play their first two home games of the new United Rugby Championship season in Stellenbosch, rather than in Cape Town.

Setting up the stage and whatever else is required for the Bieber concert means John Dobson’s team will play their home games against Connacht and Edinburgh on September 24 and October 1 in Stellenbosch.

Justin Bieber will be performing 2 shows in South Africa!



• September 28, 2022 in Cape Town

• October 1, 2022 in Johannesburg



The link to tickets can be found below this tweet. pic.twitter.com/YB63rWPGqg— Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) November 15, 2021

Also, due to the Cape Town Stadium hosting, and preparing for, the South Arica leg of the World Sevens series tournament on the weekend of December 10, the Stormers will play their URC round nine match against the Dragons on December 3 in Gqeberha.

The defending URC champions will also move to the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch next year for their final regular season match against Benetton because the Cape Town Stadium will be hosting the Monster Jam truck show.

