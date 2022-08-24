Elton Jantjies has put past behind him, wants to make impact against Wallabies

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies is not a man of many words and he’s also not one to dwell on the past. And that’s why he is only focused on what he needs to do to help the Boks register a rare win on Australian soil this weekend.

The experienced Jantjies will fill a spot on the Bok replacements bench for their Rugby Championship match against Australia in Adelaide on Saturday (kick-off 7.30am SA time).

It will be Jantjies’ first outing for the Boks since his start against Wales at Loftus Versfeld in early July. Things did not go well for the No 10 on that occasion and he was replaced after just 41 minutes. He didn’t feature in the second and third Tests or against the All Blacks.

ALSO READ: Nienaber on Boks’ poor record in Australia: ‘It’s tough to win here’

“I had 40 minutes against Wales and it was nice to be back on the park after an injury,” said Jantjies on Wednesday. “I’ve been working hard for five weeks now, to be ready, and am feeling good for the weekend. I’m looking forward to it.”

The flyhalf added he was confident he and the rest of the bench-sitters (the so-called ‘bomb squad) could make an impact in Adelaide, which is a new venue where the Boks have never played at before.

“Everything is about the 15 starters, but we on the bench, are required to make the necessary impact, finish the game. It’ll be up to all off us to take that opportunity when it’s on.”

The last time the Boks won in Australia was 2013 — a thumping win in Brisbane, but there has only been heartache since.

“Ja, we haven’t won here in a couple of years, so we’ve got another opportunity to learn and grow this weekend. Whatever we’ve planned this week will hopefully come off for us on Saturday.

“We’ve put the past behind us though, including the loss to the All Blacks (at Ellis Park) and are now looking forward. We’ve got a chance to make things right, fix history, again.”

The Boks and Jantjies will be up against a few new players in the Wallabies team who they’d not have faced before, with the SA teams no longer playing Super Rugby, but one man the visitors to Australia will be familiar with is recalled flyhalf Bernard Foley.

The veteran No 10 has come back into the Wallabies squad because of an injury crisis at flyhalf.

“They brought back Quade Cooper last year and he made a difference (for them), but it won’t make a difference now that Foley is also back,” said Jantjies.

“He’s an experienced guy who’s played against us before, but we will have to adapt to some of the new faces in their side.”