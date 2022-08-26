Preview: Boks feeling the heat ahead of Wallabies showdown

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Springboks may be world champions and they may have recorded an impressive win against the All Blacks in the last month, but they are the team with all the pressure on them in tomorrow’s Rugby Championship Test against Australia in Adelaide (7.30am).

And more specifically, it is head coach Jacques Nienaber who will be desperate for his team to pick up what would be a rare win in Australia.

The Boks have struggled against the Wallabies on their own turf, winning just five times in 32 outings since 1992, the last coming nine years ago, in 2013 in Brisbane.

And while the Boks remain a quality side, having also beaten the British and Irish Lions 2-1 last year, under Nienaber they have only a 63.63% win rate — from 18 Tests.

Nienaber, who took over from Rassie Erasmus as head coach at the start of 2020, has seen his side win 11 times and lose on seven occasions. So far this year, in five Tests all on home soil, the Boks have won three and lost two.

In 2021, the Boks played 13 Tests and won eight and lost five, for a 61.53% win rate.

Good enough for the world champions?

Gamble

Nienaber, no doubt due to an unlucky run with injuries and suspensions, has this week opted for a change in approach, with the Boks going in against the Wallabies with a five-three bench split rather than six forwards and two backs, and one wonders how, or if, this will affect the way the Boks go about their business.

Also, Nienaber has gambled somewhat by again picking Joseph Dweba, Ox Nche and Duane Vermeulen, who all struggled in the last outing against the All Blacks, and they’ll do well to pay back the faith shown in them by their coach, who’ll be keen to see them all come good. Warrick Gelant, a fullback, will play out of position on the right wing.

Elton Jantjies will play off the bench in Adelaide. Picture: Getty Images

Also, Elton Jantjies, on the bench, hasn’t played in weeks and in his last outing he, too, struggled, while Frans Steyn, with 23 on his back, hasn’t played competitively for months.

There are also many questions being asked about the Wallabies team, who won and lost recently against Argentina away, so one doesn’t quite know what to expect of Dave Rennie’s side. What it means is Saturday’s match is an extremely tough one to call.

But, Nienaber knows the pressure will only intensify if his players don’t manage to pull off a victory.

TEAMS

Australia (15-1): Reece Hodge; Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete; Noah Lolesio, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight; Jed Holloway, Matt Philip, Rory Arnold; Allan Alaalatoa, Folau Fainga’a, James Slipper (capt), Bench: David Porecki, Scott Sio, Taniela Tupou, Darcy Swain, Rob Leota, Pete Samu, Tate McDermott, Andrew Kellaway

South Africa (15-1): Damian Willemse; Warrick Gelant, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk; Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt); Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Joseph Dweba, Ox Nche. Bench: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Elton Jantjies, Frans Steyn.