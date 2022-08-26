Kolisi: All Blacks Tests out the way … Wallabies now have Boks’ full attention

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Springboks, finally, can give all their attention to Australia.

And captain Siya Kolisi and his charges will hope the fact they don’t have to concern themselves with a match against New Zealand on this trip Down Under pays off for them big-time in Adelaide on Saturday.

Unlike previous visits Down Under the Boks have two games against the Wallabies only on this tour; the two Rugby Championship matches against the All Blacks have already been played — back in South Africa at the start of this month where the Boks won one and lost one.

Having to think about and train for two different teams previously on similar trips has been provided as a potential reason why the Boks have struggled so much in Australia. They have won just five matches there since 1992, out of 32; their last coming nine years ago in 2013.

“I can’t point to what’s happened in the past,” said Kolisi on Friday ahead of the match on Saturday in Adelaide (7.30am), “and if we knew we’d have addressed it sooner.

“But we can give everything now to Australia … they have our full attention, two games (with the other in Sydney next weekend).

“We’ve looked at the games from last year and also at what they did in Argentina recently and are well prepared. Hopefully we’ll get a different result here this time.”

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick added: “This time we’re 100% focused on Australia. Normally we come down here with two different strategies (for Australia and New Zealand), but now we can spend all our energy on Australia.

“Of course, it’s going to be a massive challenge, but we’ll be mentally and physically switched on.”

Playing in Adelaide is also something new to the players. While Stick has played at the venue before, when he was part of the Blitzboks Sevens team, no-one else in the Bok squad has played at the oval.

“I like it here, it’s like Bloemfontein, it’s small and even the Australian players are new to it, as the majority of them come from the bigger cities,” said Stick.

Kolisi said he could feel the support of the local ex-pat community.

“We’re back to normal, what we’re used to, and there are so many South African people here … it makes a huge difference.”