Bok coach wants Gelant to thrill against Wallabies in Adelaide Test

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said he was praying that Damian Willemse and Warrick Gelant would bring their box of tricks to Saturday’s Rugby Championship match against the Wallabies in Adelaide (kick-off 7.30am SA time).

Willemse and Gelant thrilled Stormers fans with their slick handling and dangerous running in the United Rugby Championship earlier this season.

And now with Gelant in the No 14 jersey and playing alongside Willemse, the Bok assistant coach is hopeful the two men will combine in the same fashion in Saturday’s Test. And he’s further assured that Gelant, who is such an elusive runner, has been given licence to ‘play it as he sees it’.

“We have a game plan and a system (here at the Boks), but the players know they must bring their X-factor,” said Stick on Friday ahead of the game against the Wallabies.

Damian Willemse has made the fullback position his own. Picture: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

“Yes, Warrick has all the freedom on the field. He has the support of his team-mates on the field, and between him and Damian (Willemse), and with Makazole (Mapimpi), who can fit in anywhere, we know what he can bring.

“I pray that they bring what makes them special (to the game). Warrick has done the job before and I’m excited to see what he brings on Saturday.”

Utility backs

Gelant, normally a fullback, will play out of position on the right wing, while Willemse, at fullback, has featured for the Boks at wing, centre and flyhalf before. They are just two versatile backs who can slot in in a number of positions, the others being Frans Steyn, Willie le Roux, the suspended Kurt-Lee Arendse and the injured Cheslin Kolbe. Lukhanyo Am has recently also filled in on the wing.

Stick said having so many versatile players was a luxury.

“It’s a luxury for a coach to have so many players who can play so many different positions. However, we’re pretty settled from 9 to 15, it’s only Warrick coming in at 14 this weekend. I’m not complaining about the players we have.”