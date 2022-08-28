Kwagga Smith after Boks defeat: ‘It’s not due to lack of effort’

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Springbok utility forward Kwagga Smith has told disappointed rugby supporters the players are giving their all for the cause and that their commitment should not be questioned.

This after the Boks slumped to a 25-17 defeat to the Australian Wallabies in a Rugby Championship match in Adelaide on Saturday.

Smith’s two late tries — in the final five minutes — added some respectability to the scoreline after the Wallabies led 25-3 until the 75th minute.

Smith, who’s become a key member of the Bok bomb squad, replaced veteran No 8 Duane Vermeulen in the early stages of the second half. He injected pace and energy into the Bok team and was rewarded with two tries.

“You can’t fault the effort (of the players),” said Smith after the match.

“We had opportunities to get points and will have to make those efforts better. We have to be more effective,” said Smith.

The Boks made several visits to the Wallabies’ 22m area but couldn’t finish off the multiple chances created. Handre Pollard missed two kicks at goal, while several scrums and mauls came to nothing for the Boks.

Pollard eventually knocked over a three-pointer, but it was not until late on that Smith’s tries moved the Boks off the three-points scored mark.

“As a bench-sitter I’m supposed to make an impact. I have to do what I have to. I try my best, and I also make mistakes.”

The Bok loss has left Jacques Nienaber’s side at the bottom of the Rugby Championship points table at the halfway mark. The Boks have one win from three matches, and four points. Argentina, after their win against the All Blacks in Christchurch, are top with nine points.

Smith though feels the race for the title is wide open.

“We’re definitely still in the Rugby Championship. All four teams are in it, and there are still lots of games left, we’re only halfway.”

The Boks and Wallabies meet again this coming Saturday, in Sydney.