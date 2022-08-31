OPINION: Boks miss a trick with Kwagga omission for second Aussie Test

Ross Roche

The Springboks have missed a trick by not including Kwagga Smith in their starting line-up for the second Rugby Championship match against the Wallabies in Sydney this coming weekend.

Smith has been absolutely immense for the Boks this season, making all five of his appearances so far off the bench and most of the time playing in the eighthman position, where he has constantly injected massive energy into the team.

His biggest performances came in the third Test against Wales, when he replaced Jasper Wiese before halftime and put in a huge shift, and this past weekend against the Wallabies where he came in for Duane Vermeulen and put in a great cameo which included scoring two tries.

ALSO READ: Boks play within laws – Kitshoff

With flank Pieter-Steph du Toit ruled out of this weekend’s clash through injury, it opened the door for Smith to make his first start of the season, only for Franco Mostert to be preferred.

Technical decision

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber however claimed that the decision to play Mostert was a technical one, with him being a like for like replacement.

“Pieter-Steph has a bit of a niggle which is why he isn’t available and over the last weekend Franco Mostert slotted in there and I thought he had a good game at seven, while also giving us a nice lineout option. So for us it was just a straight swap,” said Nienaber.

“Kwagga can play there and he was very good when he came on (at eight over the past weekend). He brought a lot of energy into the squad as he always does and not just because he scored two tries.

“So yes we probably could have started him, but we think in terms of the tactics that we want to employ this weekend, we felt that Franco was a better fit for us starting and Kwagga injecting that energy off the bench.”

But the question must then be asked why the best performing players aren’t being backed, especially with the Boks struggling this season, with a win percentage of 50%.

As with hooker Joseph Dweba getting the nod ahead of the immense Malcolm Marx in the last two games, it is strange to see Smith get left out for Mostert, who has been pretty average in his appearances at flank and should probably stick to playing lock.