‘Step by step’ for Boks, says Nyakane ahead of Wallabies rematch

Ross Roche

Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane believes that the Boks can turn the tables on the Wallabies in the second Rugby Championship Test on Saturday in Sydney if they just stick to the processes and fix the problems from the previous match.

The Boks were beaten comfortably by the hosts in the first match last weekend, and are desperate to bounce back to stay in the competition.

One of their strengths in the previous game was their pack and they will need to continue their forward dominance if they want to pick up a win this weekend.

ALSO READ: Nienaber focusing on pressure Boks can control

“We are a process driven team, not an outcome based team. So we see what went wrong and we follow the processes. It’s easier to see what went wrong when you are a process driven team. So we try and take it step by step,” explained Nyakane.

“Hopefully we can replicate our dominance in the scrum even better this weekend. I think every backline player enjoys playing behind a pack that goes forward. So for us as forwards our goal is to go in there, give them go forward ball and hopefully the guys will be able to do what they do.”

Nyakane will be playing off the bench in the game and has a big task in helping Deon Fourie, who is the hooker cover for the match, as he has not played in the position in a long time, as he currently plays flank.

“We have only worked together with him as a hooker on the training field. But Deon is a very experienced player and has played in that position for many years. I remember watching him play in that position at school, so it was a surprise to see him start playing flank at (Western) Province,” said Nyakane.

“But he is an experienced player, and having worked with him he is in synch, he knows exactly what we are trying to achieve as a pack and he fits in perfectly.

“So I have worked with him a bit more during the week and things are shaping up to be great. I am looking forward to the challenge, I know that he will tackle it head on and we will be there side by side trying to do whatever is possible to come out victorious as a Springbok pack.”

Injury setback

The Boks will also have to do the job without two of their most experienced and influential players after Lukhanyo Am and Handre Pollard were ruled out of the rest of the competition through injury.

“They are two of our leaders and two great players with experience who are very good at what they do. But I think in the Springbok squad we thrive on helping each other and making everyone better,” said Nyakane.

“So the people that will be taking over those roles are just as experienced and as good as players and leaders. It is sad to have lost Handre and Lukhanyo and it is a blow, but we have capable guys that are coming in who we have trust completely to do the job.”