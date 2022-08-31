Jesse Kriel on taking over Lukhanyo Am’s Bok No 13 jersey: ‘It’s a big opportunity’

Ross Roche

Springbok utility back Jesse Kriel is just happy to be back in the team, after he was named in his regular position of outside centre to front up against the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Kriel was named in the position after regular starter Lukhanyo Am was ruled out of the remainder of the competition with a knee injury, which could see Kriel get an extended run at centre.

In recent times the Boks have preferred to play Kriel on the right wing, as he did against Wales on the end of year tour last year and against the All Blacks a few weeks ago, although he was concussed early in the match and replaced.

‘Always special’

But he did get a chance to play at outside centre during the second Welsh match in July, and he will now hope to cement his place in the position over the last few matches of the Rugby Championship.

“It’s another opportunity that I am very excited about. Any opportunity to wear the green and gold jersey, whether it is at wing or centre is always special, so I am very excited to be back in the team this week and hopefully I can contribute towards the team’s performance,” said Kriel.

“Lukhanyo has obviously set a great standard and he’s been playing amazing rugby. But I know what role and responsibilities I have to do in my position to contribute towards the team. So I am looking forward to the challenge.

“I am also very excited to be back in the midfield with Damian (de Allende). Regardless of who plays in the midfield, all the guys who cover that role play well and get along. So it’s another big opportunity and it is always special playing with guys like Damian, so I am looking forward to it.”

Improved finishing

One of the key aspects that Kriel will be hoping to help the team improve on is their finishing of opportunities after they left a host of them out on the park in the loss over the past weekend.

“We created a lot of opportunities in the past game and we have high standards in the group when it comes to our execution and finishing off those opportunities,” admitted Kriel.

“So that is something that we want to take into the next game, to execute better and use our opportunities that we have created. That is a big focus point for us.”