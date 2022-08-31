Cheetahs to face international opposition in challenge matches

Sports Reporter

The almost-forgotten Cheetahs have something big to play for when the new rugby season gets underway in the coming weeks — a million Rands and the Toyota Challenge trophy.

In what is being called a “rugby bonanza” three international teams, as well as Griquas, will visit Bloemfontein between September 30 and October 21 for the mini tournament.

Toyota Challenge teams

The Cheetahs will challenge four teams in one-off matches, of which the winning team will earn R250 000 for every win up to one million Rands.

The Cheetahs will take on Italy A, Emerging Ireland and USA National A.

In the tournament’s last match, the Cheetahs will get the opportunity to set the record straight against their neighbours, Griquas, who beat them in the Currie Cup in Kimberley in late May.

Italy A and the Emerging Ireland team will consist of some of the best young players in Ireland and Italy, some of whom are on the national coaches’ radar for Test selection, while the USA National A side is composed of players from the Major League Rugby (MLR) teams in the USA but without the European players.

The Toyota Challenge will form part of the USA Eagles’ preparation for their World Cup qualifier in November in Dubai, in which they will compete against Hong Kong, Kenya and Portugal for a place in the 2023 World Cup tournament in France.

Leading up to the Toyota Challenge matches, the international teams will play in a series of friendly matches in South Africa. Italy A will play against the Griquas and the Pumas; Emerging Ireland will face the Griquas and Pumas, and USA National A will take on the Pumas.

SuperSport will broadcast the Toyota Challenge fixtures.

Toyota Challenge fixtures:

Friday, 30 September:

4.15pm: Cheetahs vs Italy A (Toyota Challenge match)

1.45pm: Griquas vs Emerging Ireland

Wednesday, 5 October:

5pm: Pumas vs Emerging Ireland

7pm: Griquas vs Italy A

Sunday, 9 October:

1pm: Cheetahs vs Emerging Ireland (Toyota Challenge Match)

11am: Pumas vs Italy A

Friday, 14 October:

6pm: Cheetahs vs USA National A (Toyota Challenge Match)

Friday, 21 October:

4.15pm: Cheetahs vs Griquas (Toyota Challenge Match)

1.45pm: Pumas vs USA National A