Experienced Deon Fourie undaunted by hooker challenge against Wallabies

Experienced stalwart Deon Fourie is undaunted by the challenge of returning to his first position of hooker, if he takes to the field off the bench in the Rugby Championship match between the Springboks and Wallabies in Sydney on Saturday.

Fourie was picked as back-up to starting hooker Malcolm Marx, and if he plays it will be the first time featuring in the position in a number of years, since making the switch to flank.

However, Fourie is no stranger to the position, with him training in it for the Stormers during the past URC season when they went through a hooking crisis, and the last few weeks for the Boks since it was confirmed that Bongi Mbonambi was injured.

Asked in a press conference on Wednesday if he was worried about his lineout throwing, which was a problem that plagued Joseph Dweba over the past two games, Fourie claimed it was just a small aspect of the game.

“That (lineout throwing) is only a small part of the game. There are a lot of other responsibilities in the game other than lineout throwing. But I have been doing it for quite a while now with the Stormers and with the Boks,” said Fourie.

“But playing a game at hooker, it must be a few years back now. The last time I played a few games at hooker was in France.”

Years of experience

Fourie admitted that the shift back to the position that he started his career in would be no problem as he had featured there for many years before moving to flank.

“In my 16 years as a professional (rugby player) I’ve played more years at hooker than at flank. I’d say I am more experienced at hooker than I am at flank. So I am just approaching it like a normal game,” explained Fourie.

“Like I said the throwing in is just a small part of the whole game. But we have been training hard, it’s been going well and hopefully I can add something to the game.”

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber also likened Fourie to former Bok Schalk Brits, who at the age of 38 represented the team at the 2019 World Cup, and claimed he could do the same for the team next year, when he will be 37.

“There is a lot of excitement but also a bit of pressure as well, to keep my game up and keep doing what I am doing. To be honest when I came back last year I didn’t think I’d be sitting here with a Springbok on my chest. So I am grateful in that regard,” said Fourie.

“So now it is just about taking on this next game, try perform well and stay in the mix. Then I can hopefully be Deon Fourie and not a Schalk Brits like guy.”