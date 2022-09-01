Reinach coming in hot on return from injury against Wallabies

Ross Roche

Springbok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach is coming in hot and excited to get stuck in against the Wallabies as the teams clash in their second Rugby Championship match in Sydney on Saturday.

Reinach will make his first international appearance of the season off the bench after returning from injury, and despite having not played any rugby over the past few months, believes he is 100% ready for the challenge.

“If you look at our training sessions I wouldn’t say anyone would be coming in cold. We go full on in the training sessions and I have also been part of this squad from the beginning. So even though I haven’t played the way we train is quite similar to a game,” said Reinach.

“So I’m confident. I’m not worried about having not played for a few months, and I am just excited to get out there and get some game time under the belt.”

Strong scrumhalf contingent

The Boks also currently have a strong contingent of scrumhalves, with Reinach battling it out with Jaden Hendrikse, Faf de Klerk and Herschel Jantjies to get into the match 23, however he believes the competition is pushing them to be better players.

“Our training sessions are very similar to a game. So you can’t switch off at any sessions, you have to produce what you want to produce in a game in training. That is being accurate with your passing, kicking, and if there is an opportunity to take it,” explained Reinach.

“All of us are trying to up our games a little bit by improving our kicking, tackling or passing, and that is a self-managed thing because we train and afterwards we then have to go and do our work-ons and do what we feel we need to do to get into the team.”

Reinach is also likely to get the chance to play alongside Damian Willemse, who has slotted into the flyhalf berth with both Handre Pollard and Elton Jantjies out injured for the match.

“Any player that slots in like Gazza (Willemse) for Handre, brings his own bit of flair and identity. So I am excited to play with him. All I need from him is good coms and I will give him what he wants and he can do his magic and hopefully the team can thrive off that,” said Reinach.