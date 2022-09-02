Cecil Afrika back for Blitzboks as World Cup Sevens squads named

Sports Reporter

South Africa’s men’s and women’s Sevens squads for the World Cup in Cape Town next weekend have been announced.

The men’s team have three bronze medalist survivors from 2018 included, namely Siviwe Soyizwapi – who will lead the team – Selvyn Davids and Ryan Oosthuizen. Also back in the mix for the World Cup is Cecil Afrika.

The women’s team, meanwhile, includes stalwart Mathrin Simmers, who will play in her third RWC Sevens tournament in Cape Town next weekend.

Joining Simmers are Nadine Roos, Zintle Mpupha and Eloise Webb, all of whom will make their second RWC 7s appearance when the action kicks off at Cape Town Stadium next Friday. Simmers and Sizophila Solontsi will co-captain the women’s side.

The women’s team will play France in their tournament opener at 6.35pm on Friday, and the Blitzboks will take on the winner of the qualifying match between Germany and Chile at 7.03pm. All the action will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

Team coaches Neil Powell (men) and Paul Delport (women) both named squads consisting of 14 players each at the official team announcement in Stellenbosch on Friday, and will confirm their final 12 players next Wednesday, before the 48-hour deadline to the tournament, to be played from 9-11 September.

The Blitzboks have a familiar look, with 10 players who were in action at the recent Commonwealth Games in England, where they won the gold medal, with only Dewald Human and Zain Davids absent due to injury.

Afrika – the all-time leading Blitzbok points’ scorer in the World Series with 1462 points – was recalled due to Human’s injury. The experienced flyhalf last featured for South Africa in the World Series in 2020, but he has been playing for Monaco in the professional Extenso Super Sevens league in France in recent months.

Powell was happy to welcome back Afrika, who missed out in 2018 due to injury after making his RWC 7s debut in Moscow in 2013, and said: “We had been in regular contact since Cecil left Springbok Sevens to first play professional rugby in the USA and now France, so I am up to date with his fitness and form.

“The injuries to Justin Geduld earlier this year and now Dewald Human left us short of options at flyhalf and Cecil not only provides massive experience, but big match temperament as well. He will also take some of the work-load away from Selvyn Davids, who is coming back from injury.”

Springbok Sevens men’s squad (with RWC & World Series stats):

Cecil Afrika – 2013 RWC; 66 World Series tournaments (1462 points)

Ronald Brown – RWC debut; 8 World Series tournaments (285 points)

Angelo Davids – RWC debut; 9 World Series tournaments (160 points)

Selvyn Davids – 2018 RWC; 27 World Series tournaments (564 points)

Muller du Plessis – RWC debut; 20 World Series tournaments (315 points)

Christie Grobbelaar – RWC debut; 8 World Series tournaments (70 points)

Sako Makata – RWC debut; 16 World Series tournaments (60 points)

James Murphy – RWC debut; 10 World Series tournaments (45 points)

Mfundo Ndhlovu – RWC debut; 10 World Series tournaments (60 points)

Ryan Oosthuizen – 2018 RWC; 32 World Series tournaments (160 points)

JC Pretorius – RWC debut; 20 World Series tournaments (225 points)

Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain) – 2018 RWC; 40 World Series tournaments (670 points)

Impi Visser – RWC debut; 21 World Series tournaments (115 points)

Shaun Williams – RWC debut; 7 World Series tournaments (80 points)

Springbok Sevens women’s squad (with RWC & World Series stats):

Marlize de Bruin – RWC debut; 1 World Series tournament

Kirsten Eastes – RWC debut; 1 World Series tournament

Nolwazi Hlabangane – RWC debut; 1 World Series tournament

Felicia Jacobs – RWC debut; 1 World Series tournament

Lerato Makua – RWC debut; 1 World Series tournament

Unathi Mali – RWC debut; 2 World Series tournaments

Ayanda Malinga – RWC debut, 1 World Series tournament (10 points)

Zintle Mpupha – 2018 RWC; 6 World Series tournaments (40 points)

Simamkele Namba – RWC debut

Asisipho Plaatjies – RWC debut; 1 World Series tournament

Nadine Roos – 2018 RWC; 5 World Series tournaments (79 points)

Mathrin Simmers – 2013, 2018 RWC; 14 World Series tournaments (35 points)

Sizophila Solontsi – RWC debut; 2 World Series tournaments

Eloise Webb – 2018 RWC; 5 World Series tournaments (7 points)