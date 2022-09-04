WATCH: Etzebeth and Bok team-mates share a beer with Wallabies after Sydney battle

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Minutes after the Springboks had beaten the Wallabies 24-8 in an ill-tempered Rugby Championship game in Sydney on Saturday visuals emerged of the players sharing a laugh and having a drink together in the changerooms.

The match blew up in the second half, moments after Makazole Mapimpi scored a try in the corner and had a bit of a push at Wallabies wing Marike Korobeite, who seemed to go high for the tackle.

A similar incident happened last week in Adelaide, with TV footage afterwards showing Korobeite may have gone in high and without arms to make the hit. Mapimpi didn’t score on that occasion.

But on Saturday, the Bok winger beat the Wallaby to the tryline, but their little altercation sparked a mass brawl of sorts with several players involved. Bok lock Eben Etzebeth and Wallabies prop Alan Alaalatoa had a real go at each other, with pictures of Etzebeth’s crazy eyes being shared widely on social media.

Everthing seemed to be back to normal after the final whistle though with the players ssharing a drink and their ‘war stories’.

Check it out here:

And, if you missed the ‘fight’ between Etzebeth and Alaalatoa and the other players, here it is again. Etzebeth truly is one scary man when he loses his temper.

The Boks got their revenge for going down in Adelaide and with their win the Rugby Championship remains wide open, with two rounds remaining.