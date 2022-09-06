Rugby

6 Sep 2022
Springbok flank returns to Bulls ahead of new URC season

The signing of Marco van Staden follows hot on the heels of the Bulls also acquiring Sbu Nkosi and Wandisile Simelane, among other young stars.

Marco van Staden
Marco van Staden of Leicester Tigers is returning to the Bulls. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Former Springbok flank, Marco van Staden, has returned to the Bulls ahead of the new United Rugby Championship season.

The 27-year-old, who has played nine Tests for the Boks, has signed a two-year deal to play out of Loftus Versfeld. His contract will expire in June 2024.

“Eskom”, as he is affectionately known (for putting a few players’ lights out over his career), spent his junior years at the Bulls before graduating to the senior team in 2017.

In 2021 he signed with English Premiership side, Leicester Tigers.

Van Staden’s strong performances, intense work rate and physicality on the field saw him earn a national call-up to the Boks for the first time in 2019.

‘Ecstatic’

Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, said: “We are ecstatic to welcome Marco back to Loftus Versfeld. We were gutted to see him go a year ago, but we are pleased to have been able to lure him back ahead of the upcoming season.

“Marco is a phenomenal player who has proven himself over the years. We know what he can bring to the team on and off the field. We are looking forward to him contributing to our cause in a busy 2022/23 season where his experience and talent will prove invaluable.”

Van Staden joins the Bulls on the back of recent signings that include S’bu Nkosi, Mihlali Mosi, Phumzile Maqondwana, Wandisile Simelane and Chris Smit.

