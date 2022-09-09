WATCH: Bulls back in pink for new URC campaign

Sports Reporter

The Bulls are back in pink!

In celebration of the 10-year relationship with Puma and the Smash kit, the Bulls will wear a modernised version of the their 2012 home and away jersey in the next United Rugby Championship campaign.

The home jersey is still in sky-blue, while the alternative kit marks the return of the provocative but top-selling pink jersey which debuted in February 2012.

The Bulls and sponsors logos are monochrome to add to the unique look and feel of the alternative jersey.

“The Smash 2.0 kit design honours our history together — 10 years of breaking the rules and breaking new ground, while reminding us all to keep smashing into the future,” said Brett Bellinger, Marketing Director of Puma South Africa.

“Our kit designs began with the Smash and Die Blou Masjien has since gone into battle in camo, starred in Taurus, and proudly worn the pink. We are confident the new jersey will inspire the players and fans to always give it horns whether at away games or home at Fortress Loftus.”

It is our blood, sweat and tears!

This is more than a jersey. Introducing the Vodacom Bulls 22/23 Home and Alternative kit, available in store and online at https://t.co/KDkis6xoCc from 15 September 2022. @PUMASouthAfrica #TrueToTheBlue @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/n21Al0TPuI— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) September 9, 2022

The new-look jerseys will be available for purchase in stores and online from 15 September. The recommended retail price is R899 (men), R799 (women) and R799 (kid sizes).