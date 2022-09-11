Vincent Tshituka opens up about Sharks move: ‘I want to be the best among the best’

Ross Roche

Former Lions loose forward and new Sharks signing Vincent Tshituka is settling down well in Durban and is excited to get his new journey under way, having made the move to the coast off the back of a brilliant debut season in the United Rugby Championship.

Tshituka was a massive part of the Lions setup and was arguably their best player last season, putting in some magnificent performances that saw the Sharks snap up his services with his Lions contract coming to an end.

He will now hope to impress at his new club, but still faces a bit of a wait to get on the field as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

“The move has been very good. The Sharks have made the transition swift and easy, easier than what I would have expected. So it’s been a great three weeks and I am really looking forward to what the rest of the season has to offer,” said Tshituka.

“It should be another couple of weeks (before he gets on the field). I can’t say for certain as it all depends on how well my shoulder does. But I am hoping to be back on the field and game ready by the time the guys return from tour.

“It’s something I am really excited for. I feel that is when the move is truly complete. Until I put on the Sharks jersey and run out there on the field it’s not exactly a complete move, so I am really looking forward to that.”

Strong loose forward contingent

Tshituka joins a strong loose forward department at the Sharks, where he is going to have to battle to start, with Bok captain Siya Kolisi, who he is excited to play with, Phepsi Buthelezi, Henco Venter, Thembelani Bholi, Dylan Richardson and James Venter some of the players he will be up against for a starting berth.

“I am looking forward to the competition for places. It is something that you think about before you go to a team. But for me that was the attraction and the reason why I made this move,” explained Tshituka.

“I want to play for the best and I want to be the best among the best. And the only way to do that is to play with the best. They have a really good squad and a lot of depth. So I am excited to be a part of that and to play my part in the whole system.

“But it is going to be awesome playing alongside Siya Kolisi. Everyone knows what he is about. I am really looking forward to learning a lot from him and getting the opportunity to play with him. He’s seen the show, so to really pick his mind is something that excites me.”

Brotherly love

Having made the move away from the Lions Tshituka has left his younger brother Emmanuel up in Johannesburg, and admits he is looking forward to the two meeting on opposite sides of the field.

“That is going to be interesting and I am looking forward to it. I hope that we bump heads every now and then on the field, because it is always good for bragging rights at home,” said Tshituka.

“It’s going to be exciting. I have never been on the other end of it. He’s my brother so I will always wish him well. But I need him to know that if we go against each other I have to unfortunately try one up him.”

This season will also be Tshituka’s first coming up against French and English opposition in the Champions Cup, which is a different challenge that he is relishing.

“It has always been important for me to play against the world’s best and this competition just broadens that spectrum and allows me to play against different teams and talents from around the world which is exciting,” said Tshituka.

With the Sharks building a dynasty thanks to having big funding, which allows them to bring in some of the best players from around the country, Tshituka is excited to be a part of a new chapter in the team’s history.

“It’s exciting and it adds a bit of pressure because with big funding comes big pressure. I think that is good though because it sets the bar at nothing but the best. I really want to be the best, that’s the goal, and we aren’t going to stop short of that,” said Tshituka.