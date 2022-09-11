Blitzboks lose again on Sunday — after shock defeat against Ireland

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Neil Powell’s farewell has turned into something of a nightmare after the Blitzboks lost again on Sunday morning — to Argentina — after being knocked out of the World Cup competition on Saturday night by Ireland.

The SA Sevens team, big favourites going into the World Cup in Cape Town after winning Commonwealth Game gold a few weeks ago, were soundly beaten by Argentina on Sunday, leaving them to fight it out for the minor places in the tournament.

Argentina won 26-19 after the core were level at 12-12 at the break.

The men from South America powered into a 12-0 lead with tries by Luciano Gonzalez and Joaquin de la Vega, but before the break South Africa were level after tries by JC Pretorius and Angelo Davids.

Matias Osadczuk then put Argentina ahead again after the restart before Blitzboks player Shaun Williams powered over for the hosts. It was not to be a fairy tale finish though as Gonzalez sealed the win for his team with a fourth team try at the end.

The Blitzboks’ final match of the tournament, before coach Powell says goodbye after nine years to join the Sharks as director of rugby, is at 6.15pm against Samoa for seventh and eight place.