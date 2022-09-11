Springbok Elton Jantjies, team dietician to return to SA from Argentina

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee are to return to South Africa from Argentina where the world champions are on tour.

This follows revelations in a Sunday newspaper story that the two spent time in each other’s company at guest houses in Mbombela ahead of a Rugby Championship match last month.

Rapport said on Sunday Jantjies had arranged his own accommodation in Mbombela in the week leading up to the Boks’ Test with the All Blacks. The story says the Bok flyhalf entertained Simjee and spent a great deal of money on champagne, spa treatments, flowers and candlelit dinners.

It is understood Jantjies left a guest house without settling his account of R4 000, before checking in to another guest house where he ran up a bill of R26 000, of which he reportedly only paid R5 000.

The Sunday paper added several sources told them how Jantjies and his companion’s passionate moments had guests feeling uncomfortable and how their screaming matches went on until the early hours of the morning.

Jantjies was also in the news earlier this year following an incident on a flight between Dubai and Johannesburg. He was charged for damaging equipment on a plane, but the case was later dropped.

On Sunday the Springbok management said in a press release “they are aware of reports regarding Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee between the training camp in Sabie and the Test match against New Zealand in Mbombela earlier this year.

“No team protocols were breached, but the individuals are returning to South Africa to attend to these personal reports and to eliminate any distractions to the team’s preparations for the Test against Argentina.

“No further comment will be made at this time.”

The Boks are in Buenos Aires preparing for Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test against Argentina.